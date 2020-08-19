Darlene Valler, 93, longtime Sunnyside resident went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
She was born on March 6, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Pearl (Koch) and Benjamin Palmer.
Darlene enjoyed playing bingo.
Our gathering with family and friends will never be the same without mom. They were a big part of her life and she a big part of ours.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents Pearl and Benjamin Palmer, sister Bettie Rushing, brother Dale Palmer and son Johnny Howell.
She is survived by sons Ben Abrams (Jean), Andy Abrams (Robin), Dan Abrams (C.J.), daughters Vickey Moore and Sandy Kern (Bud), numerous grandkids, great grandkids and ‘G.G. grandkids.’
A special thank you to Pastor Bob Widman and sister Connie for always being there whenever she asked.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Darlene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
