Darrel E. Cook, 91, a longtime Sunnyside resident passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1927 in Smith Center, Kan., the son of Willa (Brown) and Ralph D. Cook. Darrel graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1945. He served in the United States Army at the end of World War II.
Darrel married Rose Charvet and to this union three children were born. On Dec. 9, 1996 he married Jan Carlyle in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
He worked 30 years for the Sunnyside Post Office, serving in various positions. Before retirement, “thinking ahead” he went into Real Estate with Bob Baurele and Associates and for the last 30 years for D.K. Bain.
Darrel was an avid hunter and tennis player and enjoyed a game of racquetball.
Darrel was a member of the Sunnyside V.F.W. and served many years with the Lower Valley Honor Guard. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and a very active organizer of the Sunnyside Pioneer Picnic.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Janice Cook, children Mike Cook (Cheryl), Scot Cook (Laura) and Marlene Zeis (Daryl), stepdaughters Jennifer Sanchez (Val) and Amy Green (Jason). He is also survived by sister Carol Reanier, five grandchildren, one great-grandson and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Willa Cook.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Darrel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunnyside V.F.W. or Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
