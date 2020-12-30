Darrell Lee Hall, 84, born October 19, 1936 in Palisade, Colorado, passed away December 25, 2020 in Grandview, Washington.
Darrell grew up in Newberg, Ore. and graduated from Newberg High School in 1954. He was a man of many talents and retired as a sign language interpreter from the Sunnyside School District.
Darrell, also known as Fudd, would tell you he lived an interesting and adventurous life. He had stories upon stores of times like working on a reindeer farm, cooking for camping hunters, directing plays for the hearing impaired, and driving a school bus.
He may have actually been the most interesting man in the world.
He loved American history and stories of the Wild West, but his greatest love was his family. Much to their embarrassment, Darrell never missed an opportunity to brag about his children and his grandchildren, but he especially loved bragging about his adoring wife, Gena.
Married for 33 years, their love story was a story like no other; complete with trials and tribulations, but mostly just pure love. Time spent together was always time well spent according to Darrell. He would tell you he doesn’t know what he would have done without “that woman,” and he made sure to tell her he would leave this world with a smile on his face, solely because of her.
It is difficult to describe the kind of person Darrell was, because it wouldn’t seem like such a man could exist. But he did. Darrell believed in the Golden Rule.
He had a constant sparkle in his eye when he spoke to those he loved, and he was known for his incessant teasing of those he loved the most. He loved people and could share stories with a stranger for hours, much to his wife’s annoyance. He was a friend to many and loved by all who met him.
His smile, and especially that sparkle in his eye, will be what is missed the most. And while we know he is no longer suffering, and know he felt blessed to have a life lived to the fullest, his absence will leave an unfillable void in all of those that loved him.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Gena; four children, Kerry, Jeremy, Heidi, and Ron and their families.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Jamie, Kyle, Mason, Jeremy Jr., Derrick, Grace, Chance, Justine, Kirsten, Otis, and Ben; four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; his brother, Elvern; his mother-in-law, Regina Williams, brother-in-law and wife, Kevin and Jerri Williams; his sister-in-law, Doris Hall; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Zella (Gossett); son, Kevin; and siblings Leland, Arlene, and Berti.
We love you Big Guy!
Those wishing to sign Darrell’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.