On April 21, 2021, Dean E. Rasmussen, 90, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family.
Dean was born May 7, 1930 to Marvin and Jennie Rasmussen in St. Charles, Idaho and raised in Idaho and Wyoming. His senior year of high school was at Murray High School in St. Paul, Minnesota where he met our mom, Charlotte Read. They were married Sept. 16, 1952 in St. Charles, Idaho and later sealed in the Logan, Utah temple.
Dean attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota, School of Dentistry. He entered the Air Force in 1952. Dean and Charlotte were assigned to Larson AFB in Moses Lake, WA in 1954 where their first son, Marvin, was born. After leaving the service in 1956, Dean and Charlotte moved to Sunnyside where Dean joined the dental practice of Dr. Merton Colby. He established his own practice soon after and practiced dentistry in Sunnyside for 36 years. Dawn, Laura, and Alan were born at this time.
Dean transitioned from full-time employment to full-time retirement in 1992, which included fishing, traveling in their motorhome, gardening, and doting on grandchildren.
Dean and Charlotte had a cabin at Twin Lakes for many years. They enjoyed fishing, socializing, family functions and being in nature. When they weren’t at the cabin, they were traveling in their motorhome.
The kids always thought it was funny to have Mom and Dad pack up the motorhome and go to Prosser or Toppenish for a motorhome rally with the same enthusiasm as they did for a longer trip.
Dean had an immaculate yard and a huge garden. His pride and joy were his roses, which included some 60 rose bushes. Dean was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed the Seahawks, Mariners and Gonzaga Bulldogs, sometimes missing the final scores because of napping. (“I just closed my eyes for a minute!”)
His favorite times always included the grandchildren. Mom and Dad attended numerous sports events, concerts, and plays. They always made their home the family gathering place. We celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, or any excuse to get together. Mom and Dad have created a legacy that will continue.
Dean was preceded in death by Charlotte, his loving wife of 65 years, his parents, his brother Arlo, and his Uncle Evan and Aunt Donna Allred, who he lived with for 4 years while pursuing his higher education. Survivors include children: Marvin (Kay) Rasmussen of Spokane; Dawn Rasmussen of Sunnyside; Laura (John) Reid of Sunnyside; and Alan (Jacque) Rasmussen of Quincy.
Nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous extended family members also survive.
Dad and Mom, we are so glad you are back together. We miss you and love you so much.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean’s memory may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, Sunnyside VFW, the Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza, or to the charity of your choice.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to sign Dean’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
