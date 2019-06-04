Alberto DeLeon, 89, Pasco, died May 30, 2019 . The longtime Lower Valley resident was born June 23, 1929 in Carrizo Springs, Texas.
Viewing and visitation were held Wednesday, June 5, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside with military honors and burial to follow at the Mabton City Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign his online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
