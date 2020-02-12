Alexandra Amapola Huffman, 47, of Sunnyside died Feb. 4, 2020 in Everett.
She was born April 22, 1972 in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with a Graveside Service at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Condolences can be sent to www.funeralhomesmith.com
