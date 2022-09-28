Alfreda May Fields, 96, of Imperial Beach, Calif., and former longtime Yakima Valley resident, died September 25, 2022.
She was born May 19, 1926, in Danville, Illinois.
Graveside inurnment service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Alfreda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
