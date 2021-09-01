Andres Garcia, 22, of Sunnyside died August 22, 2021.
He was born June 15, 1999, in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, with burial at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.
Those wishing to sign Andres’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
