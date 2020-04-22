Baby Angel Marie Zamarron, born April 17, died April 17, 2020 in Seattle.
Angel is the child of Ariel and Noe Zamarron, Jr., Sunnyside.
Family service will be held at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with burial at the Outlook Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Angel Marie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
