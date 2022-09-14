Anne E. Desmarais, 77, of Yakima died September 4, 2022.
She was born April 5, 1945, in Tacoma.
Visitation will be held with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Mabton Cemetery followed by a gathering to celebrate Anne’s life at the gym at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grandview.
Anne embodied the Aloha spirit. Aloha attire is welcome in remembering her and celebrating her life.
Those wishing to honor her memory can support their local food bank or Alzheimer’s Association.
Those wishing to sign Anne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
