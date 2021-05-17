Anne W. den Hoed, 82, of Yakima died May 7, 2021.
She was born June 19, 1938, in The Netherlands.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral Service will be limited to family due to Covid Restrictions.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the North America General Mission Bolivia Fund.
Those wishing to sign Anne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
