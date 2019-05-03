Antonio V. Castillo Sr, 73, of Outlook died April 30, 2019 in Outlook.
He was born July 5, 1945 in McAllen, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, May 6, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Tony’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral home is in care of the arrangements.
