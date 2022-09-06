Apolonia “Pola” R. Urbina, 82, of Prosser died August 31, 2022.
She was born April 10, 1940, in Donna, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser, with burial to follow at the East Prosser Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Pola's memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in care of arrangements.
