Arnulfo Villaneda

Arnulfo Villaneda, 70, of Sunnyside died June 4, 2023.

He was born August 31, 1952, in Edinburg, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside with graveside service to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Arnulfo’s online memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

