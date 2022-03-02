Arthur L. “Art” Pittillo, 93, of Grandview died Feb. 22, 2022.
He was born May 27, 1928, in Huntington Park, Calif.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow with Military Honors at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Art’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangement.
