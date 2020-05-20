Aurelia Hernandez-Gutierrez, 39, of Buena died May 14, 2020 in Seattle.
She was born May 4, 1981 in Mexico.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 4:08 pm
