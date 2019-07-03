Barbara Golob, 85, of Sunnyside died June 25, 2019.
She was born June 25, 1933 in Bellevue.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Barbara’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
