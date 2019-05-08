Benjamin Bryan Merry, 33, of Sunnyside died May 4, 2019 in Sunnyside.
He was born June 5, 1985 in Sunnyside.
A Celebration of Life Service for Ben Merry will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene, Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Ben’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
