Betsy Desmarais, 80, of Mabton died Feb. 21, 2020.
She was born May 18, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the Grace Brethren Church in Mabton with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the remodel fund at the Grace Brethren Church or the Trump Re-Election Campaign.
Those wishing to sign Betsy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
