Betty D. Ware, 89, a longtime Yakima Valley resident died Feb. 2, 2019 in Sunnyside.
She was born Jan. 26, 1930 in Norton, Kan.
Graveside inurnment services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.
Those wishing to sign Bett’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
