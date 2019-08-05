Betty Lee Neiffer (Sinner), 70, of Prosser, died Aug. 1, 2019.
She was born Dec. 3, 1948 in Boise, Idaho.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Best Western Inn, 559 Merlot Drive, Prosser.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up through Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Those wishing to leave online memorials may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
