Beulah Fern Stevens, 82, of College Place, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019.
Beulah Stevens was born on July 9, 1937, in Walla Walla. At an early age Beulah and her family lived in the Outlook and Sunnyside area. Beulah attended area schools and graduated from Sunnyside High School.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, 715 SE 12 St., College Place.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Ore.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima.
A full obituary will be published later.
