Billy “Bill” McKinney, 85, of Grandview died July 9, 2021.
He was born April 4, 2021, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Private family graveside service will be held at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Celebration of Life Service will be held with Military Honors on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethany Community Church in Grandview, Washington.
Those wishing to sign Bill’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
