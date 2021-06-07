Bobby Garcia, 19, of Grandview died June 2, 2021.
He was born March 28, 2002, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Bobby’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
