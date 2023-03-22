Boyd “Boss” Brown, 84, of White Swan died March 14, 2023.
He was born May 23, 1938, in Natural Dam, Arkansas.
Viewing and visitation were held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview with graveside service to follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Boyd’s memory may contribute to the Union Gospel Mission or Yakima Humane Society.
Those wishing to sign Boyd’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.