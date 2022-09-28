Brenda Williams, 72, of Roosevelt died September 22, 2022.
She was born December 11, 1949, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Viewing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at the Bickleton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Brenda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
