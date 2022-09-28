Caden James Dion, 2, of Grandview died September 18, 2022.
He was born November 8, 2019, in Prosser.
Funeral service was held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene with burial at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Caden’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
