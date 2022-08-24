Carol A. Davis, 68, of Sunnyside died August 18, 2022.
She was born May 19, 1954, in Walla Walla.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Carol’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
