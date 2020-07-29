Carolyn Louise Ward, 85, Grandview, died July 24, 2020.
She was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Crescent, Oklahoma.
No formal services will be held at this time. At the family’s request, all memorials may be sent to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative, 3920 Outlook Road, Sunnyside, WA., 98944. Those wishing to sign Carylon’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
