Charles T. Meyer, 77, of Sunnyside died July 6, 2022.
He was born August 26, 1944, in Sumter, South Carolina.
No formal services will be held.
There will be a friends and family Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 3482 in Sunnyside. Inurnment will be at Appleton WA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VFW Post 3482 in Sunnyside, WA; Shriners Hospital for Children (burn division); local FFA or 4-H Chapters. Charlie was a big supporter of kids and their futures.
Those wishing to sign Charlie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.