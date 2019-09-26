Cherry Fairbanks, 66, Sunnyside, died Sept. 25, 2019.
She was born Jan. 5, 1953 in Wenatchee.
Celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at the Grandview Nazarene Church.
Those wishing to sign Cherry’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Extra Mile or Special Olympics in memory of Cherry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.