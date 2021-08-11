Christel Urlaub, 46, of West Fargo, North Dakota died March 18, 2020.
She was born February 17, 1974, in Grandview.
Memorial service will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Cross, West Fargo. The church will livestream the service.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is in care of arrangements.
