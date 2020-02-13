Christian Alejandro Espindola, 28, Sunnyside, died Feb. 8, 2020.
He was born Sept. 9, 1991 in Colima, Colima, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 5- 8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Christian's online memorial book may do at www. funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
