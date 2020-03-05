Clara Irene Weinbender, 97, of Sunnyside died March 3, 2020.
She was born Feb. 12, 1923 in Sydney, Mont.
There will be a private family graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to honor Clara’s memory may do so www.funeralhomesmith.com.
