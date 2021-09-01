Clara M. Peter, 86, of Sunnyside died August 23, 2021.
She was born November 24, 1934, in Worthington, Minnesota.
Viewing will be at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Graveside services will be at Lower Valley Gardens on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. Memorial service will follow at Zillah Faith Community Church at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunnyside Christian School or Faith Community Church Memorial Fund.
Those wishing to sign Clara’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
