Colleen Emily Haynes, 83, of Moses Lake and formerly of Grandview died July 18, 2022.
She was born October 30, 1938, in St. Joe, Arkansas.
Celebration of Life Service was held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Colleen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
