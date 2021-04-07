Damian Cantu, 46, of Sunnyside died March 27, 2021.
He was born March 26, 1975, in Toppenish.
Viewing and visitation was held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Inurnment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Yakima at 1 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Damian’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.