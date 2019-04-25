Daniel Campos, 50, Toppenish, died April 19, 2019 in Toppenish.
He was born Sept. 28, 1968, in Toppenish.
Viewing and visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral church services will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 27 at the Iglesia Del Valle, 308 E. Toppenish Ave., Toppenish. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish.
