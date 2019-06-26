Darrell Elwell, 64, of Toppenish died June 21, 2019 in Yakima.
He was born July 14, 1954 in Nespelem.
Dressing was Monday, June 24, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, with overnight services at All Tribe Church in Wapato. Burial was Tuesday, June 25, at Satus Point Cemetery in Satus.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.