Dean L. Miller, 84, of Bickleton died June 8, 2023.
He was born February 15, 1939, in Prosser.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside funeral service with Military Honors will be on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Bickleton I.O.O.F. Cemetery at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Alder Creek Pioneer Picnic Association 600 Lee St. Cleveland, WA. 99356 with a potluck to follow.
Those wishing to sign Dean’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
