Dean Leo Whitney, 85, of Pasco, and former longtime Grandview resident, died October 17, 2021.
He was born May 2, 1936, in Prosser.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Dean’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in care of arrangements.
