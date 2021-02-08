Della May Fergus, 91, of Zillah died Feb. 2, 2021.
She was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Grandview.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Zillah Cemetery.
In honor of Della’s Memory memorial may be contributed to one of her interests, Operation Christmas Child, in care of Terrace Heights Assembly, 4104 Maple Avenue, Yakima WA 98901, or online at www.th-assembly.com
Those wishing to sign Della’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
