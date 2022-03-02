DeWight N. Pritchett, 67, of Sunnyside died Feb. 6, 2022.
He was born Nov. 29, 1954, in Longview.
A memorial service for DeWight and his wife Lillian will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside at 528 S. Eighth Street with a luncheon at the Sunnyside Senior Center at 1400 Federal Way to follow.
In leu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Washington State FFA Foundation or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America in DeWight’s name.
Those wishing to sign DeWight’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.