Dina Carol Smith, 84, of Outlook, died Sept. 19, 2019.
She was born Nov. 9, 1934 in Colbert, Kan.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24. at the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Dina's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
