Dolores Soto, 45, of Sunnyside died Jan. 20, 2021.
She was born Sept. 15, 1975, in San Juan Del Rio, Durango, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 8:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger.
Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Dolores's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
