Dolores Victoria Candanedo, 74, of Sunnyside died March 24, 2022.
She was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., all at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
