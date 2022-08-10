Dora Alicia Hamm, 64, of Sunnyside died August 6, 2022.
She was born September 23, 1957, in Toppenish.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m.
Those wishing to sign Dora’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
