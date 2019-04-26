Edna Caroline Koenen, 99, Prosser, died April 24, 2019 in Prosser.
Edna, a former Sunnyside resident, was born July 11, 1919 in Preston, Minn.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Edna's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
