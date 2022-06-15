Eldon Lee Hansen, 74, of Prosser died June 7, 2022.
He was born December 14, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Viewing and visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Prosser on Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Prosser on Wednesday June 15, at 11:00 am. Disposition will be at Memorial Lake View Mortuary Cemetery, in Bountiful Utah at a later date.
Those wishing to sign Eldon’s memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
