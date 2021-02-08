Eloy Hernandez, 47, of Mabton died Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born Sept. 12, 1973, in Sunnyside.
The family held a Celebration of Life on Saturday Feb. 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the home of Christina Hernandez.
Viewing and visitation will be on Monday February 8, 2021 at Grandview Smith Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Eloy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
